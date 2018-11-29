Police Arrests Two Blood Brothers For Beheading 10 Year Boy In Lagos (See Picture)

Published:

Anti-kidnapping operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two brothers, Saheed Obadimeji, 19, and Ayodeji Obadimeji, 18, for allegedly beheading 10-year-old Joseph Makinde over N200,000.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, said in a statement on Wednesday that the operatives were on a routine patrol on the Ajah/Epe Expressway when they arrested the two brothers for having in their possession a fresh human head.

He added that upon interrogation, the brothers confessed that one Sodiq Abefe contracted them to provide a human head for N200,000.

Oti said, “On Tuesday, November 27, 2018, around 8.30pm, a team of anti-kidnapping personnel of the Lagos State Police Command on routine patrol between Ajah and the Epe Expressway apprehended two brothers namely: Ayodeji Obadimeji, 18, and Saheed Obadimeji, 19, of Tunde Balogun Street, Shapati, Ibeju-Lekki, in possession of a fresh human head.

“On interrogation, they confessed that one Sodiq Abefe contracted them to provide him with a human head at the cost of N200,000, hence they lured the victim by sending him to buy a beverage drink for them, and when he brought the drink to them, they held him and cut off his head with a knife.

“The victim has been identified by his parents as Joseph Makinde, 10. The torso has been recovered from an uncompleted building located at Shapati and effort is being made to arrest the said Sodiq Abefe, who allegedly contracted the duo to commit the heinous crime.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has directed that the case be handed over to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, for further investigation.”

Oti added that the CP advised criminals to repent or relocate from the state, or regret the consequence of their actions.

