Police Arrest Two Yahoo Boys, Security Guard Over Murder Of DELSU Student

The Delta State Commissioner of Police , Muhammad Mustafa , has disclosed that the Command has arrested two Yahoo boys and a private security man over the murder of a female student of Delta State University, Abraka , Miss Ogege Elozino .





Elozino , a 22 -year -old 300 level student in the Department of Mass Communication , was found dead in a bush on the outskirts of Abraka , Delta State, on November 18 , after she was declared missing on November 15 .





The police commissioner informed journalists in Asaba on Friday that the student was murdered by persons suspected to be ritual killers .





He stressed that the police would do everything to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the people who committed the crime .





Mustafa further disclosed that some of the major suspects connected to the crime had been arrested and were already assisting the police in the ongoing investigation .





He urged members of the public to give the command credible information that could lead to the arrest of other suspects who were still at large.





Meanwhile , the Chairman of the state chapter of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights , Comrade Kehinde Taiga, has decried the high rate of crime in the state .





Kehinde said the rate of ritual killings , kidnappings , armed robberies , rape cases and others violent crimes had increased under the watch of the police commissioner .





Reacting to Elozino ’ s killing , Kehinde said , "The perpetrators must be brought to justice without any form of compromise . The commissioner of police must wake up from his slumber because justice must be served. The students living in the community said suspected ritualists , popularly called ‘ Yahoo Boys ’ might have killed Elozino .





“Elozino was found dead with her tongue and breasts severed from her body after three days of declaring her missing . It is annoying, so we urge the police commissioner to bring these killers to book without wasting time . ”

