Police Arraigns 97 Suspects Over Kaduna Crisis

Published:





The Kaduna State police command says it has arrested and arraigned 97 suspects in connection with the recent crisis at Kasuwan Magani community in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.





The State Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahaman, who disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday, explained that the suspects were arraigned at a Chief Magistrates’ Court in the state capital.





The police commissioner also disclosed that normalcy has been restored in all troubled areas of the state while residents have resumed their normal daily activities without hindrance.





Abdurrahaman explained that the Command is currently committed to post-violence management efforts.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





He also appealed to the general public to support the command by giving prompt and relevant information that can facilitate peaceful coexistence in the state as well as expose criminally minded people.





The police boss also noted that 26 other suspects were arrested within the last two weeks for various offences ranging from criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, rape, illegal possession of firearms, kidnapping, culpable homicide, drug peddling among others.





He said that the police recovered one locally made pistol, one short dane gun, single barrel Gun, four live Cartridges, a Toyota Siena registered DKA 830 AU, two fabricated wooden pistols, seven machetes, two knives, one torch light and 20 bags of the substance suspected to be Indian Hemp.





Share This