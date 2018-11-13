Nigeria's Stolen Money Still Trapped In The US, Europe, Other Countries – Buhari

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari again on Monday said the country ’ s stolen money was still stashed away in major European cities , the US and other havens around the globe .





He noted that the bulk of the stolen money could have been invested in the education sector to improve on quality , blaming the elite for allegedly looking the other way while the theft took place.





Buhari spoke in Paris during an interactive session with the Nigerian community in France.





The President observed that the five per cent of Nigeria ’ s budget currently spent on education was inadequate and far off the 26 per cent recommended by the United Nations .





However , he assured his audience that his administration would spend more on education to cover lost ground. The President added that a similar commitment to improving roads and rail lines was already yielding positive results.





A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari as saying, “ We are currently reviewing investments in the entire infrastructure of the country like road, rail and power, including investing more in education. We will certainly need to do more in education. My frustration is that some people still have plenty stolen money stashed away in Europe, US and other countries.





Buhari seized the opportunity to appeal to the elite both at home and in the Diaspora to help in rescuing the education sector by contributing to support the government.

