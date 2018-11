Published:

The body of the 13 years old girl raped to death by a Male Lecturer of Benue Polytechnic and his son was finally laid to rest today.Miss Ochanya Ogbanje body arrived her family home amidst wailing by the villagers.She has been sexually molested since she was eight years old by her uncle and his son .Her death has solicited condemnation across the globe.The accused person is currently being remanded in prison custody while his son is still on the run