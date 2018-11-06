Petrol Station Attendant, Supervisor Lead Bandits To Rob Their Office In Lagos

Published:





Men of the Lagos state police command have arrested 20-year-old supervisor of Skeptar Petrol Station, Daniel Freedom and a fuel attendant, 20-year-old Mike Charles, for allegedly masterminding a robbery attack on the filling station located at the Igbo-Elerin area of Ojo Local Government, Lagos State.





Parading the suspects before newsmen, the state commissioner of police, Edgal Imohimi, said the suspects led their accomplices Obinna Ofoma, 25; Ndukwa Junior, 22; William Okon, 22; and Tony Oluchukwu, 28, to the crime scene on October 28th





“On October 28, 2018, around 9pm, information was received from a credible source that some armed men were sighted at Skepter Petrol Station situated at Igbo-Elerin Bus Stop, Ojo area of Lagos, and were robbing the fuel attendants and their customers.





“On receipt of the information, operatives from the Ilemba Hausa Police Station and FSARS Ikeja jointly mobilised to the scene. Unfortunately, before the team could arrive, the hoodlums, who sensed danger, had disappeared. However, later in the night, the robbers were arrested from where they were hiding and their arms, comprising two toy guns, three knives and one axe, were recovered.





“During interrogation, they gave their names as Obinna Ofoma, 25; Ndukwa Junior, 22; William Okon, 22; Tony Oluchukwu, 28; Charles Mike, 20; and Freedom Daniel, 20. It was revealed that the supervisor of the petrol station, one Daniel Freedom, and his fuel attendant, Mike Charles, were the masterminds of the robbery operation at the filling station.”





The police boss said the suspects would be arraigned in court soon while efforts are being made to arrest other suspects.

