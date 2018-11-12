PDP Will Win 2019 Election Overwhelmingly – Ortom

Published:





Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has stated that the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will win the 2019 elections.





The governor made this known on Monday when he played host to a former governorship aspirant on the platform of the PDP, Dave Iorhemba.





Ortom said: “PDP will not only win in Benue but will win a majority of the elective positions during the 2019 general elections. The party will also win the presidential election.





"We will support both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Federal Government in order to have credible elections.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





"We will also guard against electoral manipulations. Nobody will be allowed to rig election in Benue. We will vote and guard our votes.”





He thanked the former governorship aspirant for agreeing to step down for him without much pressure from the party leadership.





The governor also pledged to integrate his campaign team into the state PDP main campaign organization for the overall victory of the party.

Share This