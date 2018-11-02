PDP To Bola Ahmed Tinubu..Respect Yourself

Published:





The opposition party, PDP has advised the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to respect himself and not join in the smear campaign and unsavory comments against its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.





'Asiwaju, as an elder, should not reduce his pedigree by engaging in indecorous utterances which has become the trademark of his dysfunctional party' the party said.





'It is also instructive to state that a person of Asiwaju status can conduct his political activities without recourse to indecent language that is lacking in respect for a personality, such as Atiku, whom Nigerians, across board, have generally resolved to be their next President' the statement added.





For the avoidance of doubt, despite the ludicrous disposition of APC and its leaders towards the 2019 Election campaign, the repositioned PDP and our presidential candidate remain committed to our promise to focus on solutions to the myriad of problems facing our people and transform their lives for the better.





The PDP therefore cautions Asiwaju Tinubu to redirect the discourse of his party to productive issues instead of this unbridled resort to lies, deception, beguilement, propaganda, smear campaign and uncouth language, which Nigerians now resent.

