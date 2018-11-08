PDP Denies Senator Adeleke Collapsed At Abuja Airport

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed reports that Senator Ademola Adeleke collapsed at the Abuja airport.





The main opposition party was reacting to reports on social media stating the party’s Osun governorship candidate collapsed.





In a statement by the spokesperson of the Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Olawale Rasheed, the party described the rumour as being totally false and mere propaganda to demean the party’s flag bearer.





The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to an evil rumor circulating about the state of health of Senator Ademola Adeleke. We affirm that the people’s governor is hale and hearty.





"As a distinguished senator and holder of the people’s mandate, Ademola Adeleke has been attending to statutory duties within and outside his constituency in good health and high spirit. There was no time the Senator suffers health failure either at airport or anywhere else.





"We, therefore, urge our teeming supporters and the good people of Osun state to ignore any fake news purporting health failure on the part of the Senator. It is a product of warped minds and infantile imagination of usurper of peoples mandate.”

