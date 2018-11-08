PDP Alleges Oshiomole On The Run, Asks INTERPOL, NIA To Track Him

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged that the chairman of the ruling party APC, Adams Oshiomole, has fled Nigeria after his interrogation by men of the Department of State Security DSS last Sunday November 4th.





Oshiomole was drilled by DSS officials on Sunday after some members of the party petitioned the agency with claims that Oshiomole collected bribe to influence of the party primaries which took place in October.





PDP in a statement released by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleges that Oshiomole is on the run and has advised the international police INERPOL and the National Intelligence Agency NIA to go after him. Read the statement below





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and INTERPOL to help track down the factional National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, believed to be on the run outside the country since his reported interrogation by the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged corruption charges.





The party notes that Adams Oshiomhole’s swift flight out of the country, at the heat of the investigation, is suspect and goes to confirm allegations that the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency is shielding him from prosecution for fear that his investigation would implicate certain interests at the Presidency and the APC.





It is ludicrous that the APC, in its lying proclivities, believes that by dismissing Oshiomhole’s arrest as a rumour and aiding him to momentarily flee the country, it would succeed in getting him off the DSS hook as well as sweeping the matter out of public discourse with its famished broom.





No! Nigerians are already aware that Oshiomhole has not denied his investigation including his reported confession that the Presidency was in the loop of all his actions.





The PDP had always cautioned Adams Oshiomhole of his unbridled arrogance, lust for power and alleged embezzlement of public funds for which he must surely have his day in the hands of the law.





The PDP therefore demands that APC and the Buhari Presidency must immediately produce Adams Oshiomhole to face investigation and prosecution in our courts.

