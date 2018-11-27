Oyetola Sworn In As Osun State Governor

Published:





Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola has been sworn in as the governor of Osun state.





The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo administered the oath of office which the governor took on Tuesday.





Earlier, the deputy governor Benedict Alabi took his oath of office.





In attendance at the swearing in was national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who lauded the outgoing governor of the state Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for flying the flag of the progressives in the state for eight years.





Tinubu assured Oyetola of total support of all progressives governors in the country and pledged his assistance whenever called upon.





The event attracted high profile dignitaries from all walks of life.

