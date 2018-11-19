Otedola’s Backing Of Sanwo-Olu Will Not Affect PDP – Bode George

Published:





Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has stated that the endorsement of Babajide Sanwo-Olu for Lagos State governor by Femi Otedola will not affect the chances of the PDP.





In a statement on Sunday, the PDP chieftain, however, expressed shock over Otedola’s endorsement of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate.





Otedola, in a post on his official Instagram handle on Saturday, said: “Dinner at my residence yesterday evening with my childhood friend, APC governorship candidate, Jide Sanwo-Olu- the governor in waiting.”













Reacting, George said: “That is news to me. That is very interesting. Wonders will never cease. It is very shocking.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





"He has always been with us (PDP). I will call him. I will find out. That is strange.”





Speaking on the PDP’s chance, and if the endorsement will affect the party, he said: “No, it doesn’t affect our strategies towards 2019 because he is not in our camp.





"But it is shocking. He is my aburo (junior) and I am going to find out from him what made him (endorse Sanwo-Olu).





"But he is a thoroughbred Lagosian and the people Bola (Tinubu) is handpicking are all from Ogun State. Is that what he wants for his state? I will ask him.”

Share This