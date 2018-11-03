Oshiomole Can't Stop Me From Becoming Imo State Governor - Okorocha's Son-Inlaw Explodes

Published:





Uche Nwosu, a son-in-law to Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha, has said he is still the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the State.





Nwosu said this on Friday in Owerri following reports that Hope Uzodimma’s name has been handed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s flagbearer for the 2019 elections.





According to the former Chief of Staff to Okorocha, his “mandate is still intact, I still remain the candidate of the APC, I am very much shocked with the National Chairman who is speaking from the both sides of his mouth as a man of that age I thought he would have been upright.





“I am shocked that a man who has attained that age and who we should look up to as our role model has become somebody who many of us can no longer see as a role model again.





“I am shocked at the attitude of the National Chairman which does not give hope to young people that mostly look up to him for years. Oshiomhole.





“I will not leave APC, I still remain the authentic candidate of that party, I still have a valid Court Oder restraining the party from submitting any other name and also restraining INEC from accepting any other name other than my name and the matter is in Court.





“So if they go anywhere and got another Court Order without knowing that there is a subsisting Court Order that must have been done that in error.





“So the fact remains that I am the candidate of APC, it is just for a while and I will take up my mandate, I don’t have in mind to leave the mandate I already have for another party.”





He reiterated that his “candidacy is secured and cannot be truncated by the National Chairman or any other person.





“I will never abandon the mandate given to him by the party members to be their governorship candidate for the 2019 election.





“We are disappointed over Oshiomole’s action, his statements and antics did not give hope to young people who hitherto had always looked up to him.”

