Oshiomhole Wants To Hijack My Government – Ibikunle Amosun

Published:





Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State says the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, lacks respect for truth and decency.





Amosun and Oshiomhole had been at loggerheads since the National Working Committee panel on governorship primary sent to Ogun State had declared Dapo Abiodun as the governorship candidate of the party, as opposed to the governor’s choice, Adekunle Akinlade.





The governor was reacting to statements credited to Oshiomhole in which he referred to Amosun as an “emperor” who contravened the rule of the primaries by using the consensus method to pick 40 candidates ahead of 2019 general elections.





The reaction was contained in a statement issued on Amosun’s behalf by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Adedayo Adeneye, on Saturday.





Amosun while hitting back at the national chairman reiterated that the design of Oshiomhole and his collaborators to hijack the government of Ogun State and hand it over to a gang of rapacious expansionists in the South West would fail.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





While he rued Oshiomhole on the claims that he chose the 40 candidates in the state through the consensus method, he argued that he (Oshiomhole) emerged as the party chairman three months ago through a consensus method.





The governor who referred to the party chairman as being “garrulous”, however, said he would not descend into the gutter to exchange words with him because where he(governor) comes from, there are acceptable standards of behaviour of people in high places.





The statement read partly, “The emergence of Akinlade was initially through a consensus arrangement as allowed by the party constitution but was nevertheless subjected to a primary election when some gubernatorial aspirants disagreed with the outcome of the consensus arrangement.





“This is, however, without prejudice to the sanctity of the consensus arrangement which Adams Oshiomhole hypocritically tries to demonise.





“Nigerians will recall that Oshiomhole himself was elected National Chairman of the APC by consensus arrangement which witnessed all other contestants to the office being prevailed upon to step down for him (Oshiomhole).





“The ground on which Oshiomhole disputes the gubernatorial primary in Ogun State is that the result was not announced by the State Electoral Committee from Abuja, therefore the governor resorted to self-help.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“We wonder why Oshiomhole accepted the result of the primary election in Lagos State whose result was also not announced by the State Electoral Panel.





“Why will the same scenario be acceptable in Lagos State but regarded as self-help in Ogun State?





“Is it because it was executed by the Capo Di Tutti in Lagos State?





“We wish to call the attention of Nigerians to another evil being perpetrated by Oshiomhole in Ogun State. ”

Share This