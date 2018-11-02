Oshiomhole Showing Disrespect For APC, Buhari – Gov. Amosun

Published:





Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has said the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole is showing disdain for the party.





Amosun also noted that Oshiomhole is disrespecting President Muhammadu Buhari following the party’s primaries across the country.





Oshiomhole had mentioned Amosun as one of those against his leadership of the party.





But in a statement by the State’s Commissioner for Information Dayo Oduneye, Amosun accused Oshiomhole of going against the principles of democracy.





“The least we expect of him is to abide by the rules and guidelines of the APC. Oshiomhole knows, as we know, that in the instance of the last primaries in Ogun State, he has fallen short of the minimum standards of justice, equity and fairness,” he said.





“The resort to hiding under the false claims about ‘conscience and integrity’ is cheap.





“Oshiomhole knows that there were no other gubernatorial primaries in Ogun State other than the one that produced Hon. Adekunle Akinlade as candidate.





“He knows that the primaries into national and legislative offices were won hundred per cent by those declared winner by the panel he sent to Ogun State to oversee the exercise.





“He knows that the shenanigan of unknown court injunctions, unknown appeal panels and all sorts unleashed on the process by him and his cohorts are premeditated schemes executed to deny the members of the APC their true choice of candidates in the elections.”





According to him, “Our consolation lies in the fact that in the fullness of time, what remains unknown to the public will become bare and everyone will see Oshiomole and his co-travellers for who they are.





“In his conduct, Oshiomhole has exhibited disdain for the interest of the APC and that of the National Leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari.





“Senator Amosun remains committed to his convictions about President Buhari and nothing in the shenanigan of the primaries will change that.





“Finally, Oshiomole’s claim that only three state governors are aggrieved about the conduct of the primaries flies in the face of the nation-wide outcry that remains loud, trailing the exercise several weeks after.





“We remind him that in any case, justice is not dependent on the number of whom it has been denied.”

