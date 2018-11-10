Oshiomhole Reveals Why He Was Interrogated By DSS

Published:





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, has given an insight into why he was interrogated by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).





CKN News had reported on Friday that Oshiomhole was on his way back to the country after visiting his indisposed wife, Iara, in the United States, and subsequently meeting APC national leader Bola Tinubu in the UK.





Oshiomhole flew out of the country after he was interrogated by the DSS over allegations of collecting bribe during his party’s primary elections.





Speaking during an interaction with editors in Lagos on Saturday, the APC chairman said he “saw DSS only once and it was a conversation, not an arrest or detention”.





His words: “The conversation centred around APC primaries. The question now is whether or not it is the DSS job to interfere in a political party’s issues. And if there’s an allegation of corruption, it is the responsibility of EFCC and ICPC.”





Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo, said the DSS did not ask him to return the next day, contrary to media reports.





The APC chairman said he was billed to travel abroad on Monday but postponed the trip for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. He said he eventually left the country on Tuesday.





Speaking further, Oshiomhole said he was not released on administrative bail, adding that Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, did not come to pick him up from the DSS office.





He said: “I was the one who called Yahaya Bello and he came but I drove home in my own car.”





The APC Chairman berated the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for calling on Interpol to arrest him, and for insinuating that he had fled the country over the matter.





His words: “What would they have said if it was the PDP chairman that was invited by DSS, for instance over the dollar bazaar at their Port Harcourt primary?





“They would have said democracy is under threat and would have fired a letter to the UN as they often ridicule themselves.”





Oshiomhole alleged that “a few important members of APC may be conniving with PDP because they preferred the impunity of the PDP era”.

