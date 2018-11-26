Oshiomhole Accuses Obasanjo Of Planning To Become President By Proxy

Published:





National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of planning to become a proxy President in 2019.





Oshiomhole stated that never again would Nigeria be ruled by opportunists, while castigating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the former President.





He stated this during a grand rally at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano state on Sunday to welcome defectors from the state chapter of PDP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement to the APC.





The former Edo governor pointed out that without the support of Obasanjo, Nigerians would still vote en masse for President Buhari.





He said: “APC did not promise to reposition Nigeria in four years, as what the PDP destroyed in 16 years can never be fixed in three and a half years.





"Today, those who through a single telephone would make billions of Naira have regrouped when they ran to Port Harcourt. They have forgotten that what they destroyed in the last 16 years could not be fixed in just three and a half years.





“Today, our opponents in the PDP are crying even before the elections proper. They wrote a letter of complaint to the United Nations I wonder who will carry the letter for them, forgetting that it was them, who introduced a do-or-die affair politics during Obasanjo’s tenure. Buhari is highly respected across the globe, so he is bigger than rigging the elections.





"Attempts being made by Obasanjo to impose a proxy president on the country in 2019 would never see the light of the day as Nigerians would vote en masse for President Buhari without the support of Obasanjo.





"Never again will this country be governed by opportunists, who have in the last 16 years wasted the nation’s treasury.”

