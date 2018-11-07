Oshiomhole Accused Of Receiving Bribe As DSS Grills Him Over APC Primaries

Published:





Operatives of the Department of State Services have reportedly interrogated the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, for nine hours.





CKN News understands that this happened on Sunday.





The APC Chairman was grilled after some governors on the platform of the party alleged that he received bribes during the party’s primary elections across the country.





According to a report, Oshiomhole was asked to resign during the interrogation.





However, the APC Chairman reportedly resisted the pressure to resign, saying he would only do so if he lost the confidence of President Muhammadu Buhari.





The report said Oshiomhole told the DSS that the president was in the loop of every action he took during the party’s primaries.





“Adams Oshiomhole was arrested by the DSS, they didn’t show him any petition. It was alleged by some governors that he collected bribe during the primaries,” a source said.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“He was told to resign and he told DSS operatives that he will resign if he loses the confidence of the president. He said everything the party did, he (Buhari) was in the know.”





Another source said the president expressed shock at the governors’ move, saying he was not aware of the development.





“On Monday night Oshiomhole met with the president and briefed him on what happened and the president was shocked. The president said he did not know about it and promised to look into it,” the source said.





Controversies marred primary elections of the ruling party across the nation, with some aspirants demanding for Oshiomhole’s resignation following a repetition of the election in their states.





It took a bad turn in Zamfara as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) maintained that the party would not participate in the 2019 polls because it could not conclude its primary before the deadline.





In Imo, the APC favoured the governorship candidacy of Senator Hope Uzodimma representing Imo west, over Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Similarly, Ogun state governor Ibikunle Amosun fell out with the party’s national working committee (NWC) after it chose Dapo Abiodun as the state’s governorship candidate rather than Amosun’s preferred candidate, Abiodun Akinlade.





Governors and Senators of the ruling party have met the President on several occasions over this lingering crisis.

Share This