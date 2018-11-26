Monday, 26 November 2018

Opposition Parties Must Support FG In Fight Against Boko Haram– Shehu Sani

Published: November 26, 2018

Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has called on opposition political parties to support the federal governments fight against Boko Haram terrorists.

In a post on his Twitter page, the lawmaker also stated that the federal government must admit they do not have the monopoly of wisdom to combat terrorism.


To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813


Shehu Sani wrote: “The insurgency is a common tragedy to the nation.

“Partisanship can only sustain the inferno.

“The opposition should be patriotic & support the FG to secure our country, and the FG must be humble enough to admit that they have no monopoly of wisdom & strategy to combat the menace.”

Categories:
Share This
Abiola Alaba Peters

0 comments: