Opposition Parties Must Support FG In Fight Against Boko Haram– Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has called on opposition political parties to support the federal governments fight against Boko Haram terrorists.





In a post on his Twitter page, the lawmaker also stated that the federal government must admit they do not have the monopoly of wisdom to combat terrorism.





Shehu Sani wrote: “The insurgency is a common tragedy to the nation.





“Partisanship can only sustain the inferno.





“The opposition should be patriotic & support the FG to secure our country, and the FG must be humble enough to admit that they have no monopoly of wisdom & strategy to combat the menace.”

