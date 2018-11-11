One In 500m Chances:Mum With Two Wombs Gives Birth To Twin Babies

Published:

Jennifer and Andrew, a firefighter, found out they were expecting twins in December 2017, at their dating scan, and he proposed on New Years' Eve.



In January 2018 they found out she had a uterine abnormality, and doctors revealed in February she had a complete bicornuate uterus with a baby in each side.



A bicornuate womb is heart-shaped and women have no extra difficulties with conception, but there is a slightly higher risk of miscarriage and preterm birth.



In most cases women with the condition will only carry one baby in one uterus.



Jennifer went into early labour at 28 weeks, but her contractions were stopped with medicine, and she had a c-section on May 6.



Piran was born first at 5lb 10oz, with Poppy born minutes later weighing 5lb 3oz.



Doctors even took a photo of Jennifer's uterus' during surgery at her request, so she could see what it looked like.



It clearly shows the two uterus' with one measuring much smaller than the other.



"They had their own uterus, their own amniotic sacks, and their own placentas," she said.



"They said it was realistically like having two single pregnancies at the same time.



"It's hard to compare this pregnancy to my last one. Definitely compared to my first pregnancy I was sick much, much more.



"Because it's so rare to carry a baby in each one, they didn't really quite know what was going to happen until they opened me up and took a look.

She now might have to have two contraceptive coils fitted to prevent future pregnancies







"They thought they were going to have to do an incision in each one to get them out, but they made one and managed to get the little boy out.



"They were just about to start on the other one, but she managed to kick her little foot through."



Jennifer was allowed home after five days, while the twins stayed in hospital for two weeks, having jaundice treatment and feeding support.



She might have to have two contraceptive coils fitted to prevent future pregnancies.



"It's very, very busy at home now," she said.



"We haven't had much sleep but I don't think we'd be having much even if we just had one.



"It's double the cuddles and double the love.

