Ondo Workers Backs Down On Strike Action As Government Pays Arrears

The organised labour in Ondo State has backed down on its planned strike action following the government’s payment of the salary arrears.





CKN News gathered that the labour unions had threatened to go on strike following the non-payment of seven-month salary arrears.





The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ondo, Tayo Ogunleye revealed in Akure on Sunday that the labour unions suspended the industrial action after the payment of the salaries by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.





According to Ogunleye, the remaining payment would be made to the workers by the beginning of the year.





He allayed fears that the leadership of the labour unions had been compromised, stressing that it only went into talks with the government over workers’ welfare.

