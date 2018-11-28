Olisa Metuh Begs EFCC :Unfreeze My Account,I Don't Have Money To Feed My Family

Published:





Former PDP National Publicity secretary, Olisa Metuh, yesterday told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has frozen his accounts and at the moment, has no money to feed his family.





The EFCC is prosecuting Metuh and his Destra Investments Limited, on seven counts of money laundering and for fraudulently receiving N400m from the Office of the NSA on November 22, 2014, for the PDP’s campaign activities.





At the resumed hearing of his trial yesterday, Metuh said he learnt of the no-debit order placed on his account after his failed transaction on one of the accounts yesterday Tuesday November 27th.





He said he could no longer feed his family or buy things as common as water and pain-relieving medicine like Panadol.





"The EFCC seized my accounts yesterday night and I can’t get money to feed my family. I am in total shock as I am here talking to you. I don’t even know what to say. They seized all my accounts in every bank in this country. As I am don’t have money to buy Panadol or water to drink.





They have alleged in this case that N400m was stolen. Why would they not limit it to that amount? I don’t know how I am going to feed my family? I don’t have access to any money at all. I am ready to end this case and submit myself to the judgment of this court.”





The presiding judge, Justice Abang, after listening to his complains, said the issue was not part of the case before him. He advised Metuh's lawyer to take up the matter with the EFCC counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, who was present in court.

