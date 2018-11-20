Okorocha’s Son-in-law Uche Nwosu Denies Rumours Of Decamping To PDP

Published:





The son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has denied media reports making the rounds of his plans to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Okorocha has been at loggerheads with the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole over his refusal to field Nwosu as the governorship candidate of the party.









However, Nwosu, who is Okorocha’s chief of staff, said he cannot dump the ruling party for anyone.





He further noted that he will regain his mandate from Senator Hope Uzodinma to run in 2019 for Imo state governorship.





Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said “Plans of my defection to PDP is a big lie. l can’t be part of a party from inception and abandon it for people that came and joined.





"I have no reason to dump APC as l am convinced that l will regain my mandate and contest the Imo State governorship election in the state.”

