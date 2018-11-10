Okorocha Loses Out Finally As INEC Publishes Hope Uzodinma's Name As Imo APC Guber Candidate

Published:





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday night published the name of Senator Hope Uzodimma as governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State.





The Commission pasted the Senator’s name at its office along Port Harcourt road in Owerri, with Akaolisa Cyprain Okechukwu, as his running mate.





Uzodimma’s name was displayed at about 07:52 as the authentic governorship flag-bearer of the APC.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





This came about after 10 hours after INEC had pasted 67 other governorship names of various political parties, excluding that of APC.





The electoral umpire did not add the name of the governorship candidate of APC, in Imo state on the list of governorship candidates it published earlier on Friday.





The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Emeka Ihedioha and 66 others were on the list, while that of the APC was seen missing.

Share This