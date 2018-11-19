Ogun APC Crisis Deepens As Amosun Insists On His Annointed Candidate Akinlade

Published:





The refusal of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, to accept Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s preferred choice of governorship candidate in Ogun State has worsened the crisis rocking the party in the state.





The state executive of the party insisted it would only recognize Adekunle Akinlade as the APC’s governorship candidate and vowed not to work for its governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun, in 2019 except President Muhammadu Buhari directed otherwise.





Asked whether the state APC would support Abiodun’s ambition, the party chieftain said, “No way. We are not going to work for Dapo Abiodun because he was imposed on us.”





To settle the crisis emanating from primaries in the state, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a reconciliation committee to meet with the 26 aggrieved APC state assembly candidates.





The Presidential Reconciliation Committee led by Sandra Oladele while addressing the aggrieved candidates said, "We are here for peace,” assuring that whatever happened, all parties would be reconciled.





Addressing the press after a closed-door meeting which lasted for an hour, Adewale Adenaike who spoke on behalf of the committee, said: “We’re taking the grievances of all and we have agreed for consideration and resolution.”





According to him, the APC remained as one big family, irrespective of the differences and had agreed to work together as a party.





The Chairman of the APC, Ogun Central Senatorial district, Yomi Ademefun, who represented the state APC Chairman, Derin Adebiyi, while speaking earlier, presented the position of the state APC to the committee members and demanded that the mandate of Akinlade and other aggrieved candidates for the Ogun State House of Assembly be restored.

