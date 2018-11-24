Obasanjo’s Son Emerges President Of Buhari Youth Organisation

Published:





Olajuwon, the son of former president Olusegun Obasanjo has emerged the new national president of Buhari Youth Organization (BYO).





Also elected was Engineer Garba Umar who was returned as the organization’s national secretary. Immediately emerging president, Olujonwo reportedly unveiled the BYO Next Level T-shirt to mark the launching of 2019 presidential campaign for President Buhari.





Olajuwon had earlier expressed his willingness to work for the re-election bid of President Buhari. In a letter addressed to Festus Keyamo, Olujonwo called on Nigerian youths to support President Buhari. He said the Buhari government is serious about the country's development and called on all Nigerians to support him.

