Obasanjo,Jonathan ,Saraki,Dogara ,Others Storm Yola To Honor Atiku Abubakar (See Pictures)

Former Presidents of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as well as erstwhile former Vice President, Arc. Namadi Sambo are some of the eminent dignitaries gathered at the Lamido Fombina Palace, Yola, venue of the Turbaning ceremony of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the 7th Waziri Adamawa by his Royal Royal Majesty, Alhaji Muhammadu Aliyu Barkindo Mustapha, the Lamido of Adamawa.









Atiku President Muhmmadu Buhari is represented by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Muhammed Belly. The palace located in the heart of the ancient city is brimming with a huge crowd of people made up of politicians, traditional rulers, military and paramilitary personnel, local musicians, vendors of various items and more.









One of the early callers at the Lamido’s Palace is the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and a political associate of the celebrant, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur. As early as 8.00AM local time, men of the Nigerian Police and the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC team up to control the flow of traffic to and from the Yola residence of the PDP Presidential flag bearer.









Also at the big event are Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, two-time governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, PDP Board of Trustees, BoT, chairman, Senator Walid Justin.









Governors Ibrahim Dankwambo, Seriake Dickson and Darius Ishaku of Gombe, Bayelsa and Taraba states respectively. Others include former Chief of Army Staff, General Kenneth Minimah, ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi, the lawmaker representing Bayelsa East, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, immediate past governor of Niger state, Babangida Alibi amongst others.

