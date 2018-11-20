Obasanjo, Oshiomhole, Akpabio Storm Jonathan’s Book Launch

Published:





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo received a rapturous reception when he arrived at the public presentation and launch of “My Transition Hours”, a book written by former President Goodluck Jonathan.





Obasanjo came into the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja belatedly at about 1.50pm just as the Book Reviewer, Justice Alpha Belgore, was being invited to make his presentation.





The attention of the packed hall was immediately focused on him as he had a hard time making his way to the high table because of a swarming crowd of admirers.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





He was almost immediately followed by the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, whose presence apparently caught people by surprise considering his fierce criticism of the former president.





The former Edo state governor, however, seized the moment, walking to the high table for a photo opportunity with Jonathan to applause from the audience





Another surprise attendee at the event was the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who recently decamped to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Share This