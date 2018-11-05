Obasanjo May Withdraw Endorsement For Atiku – ACF

Published:





The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo may withdraw his endorsement for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.





Addressing Journalists on Sunday, the Secretary-General of the forum, Anthony Sani said Obasanjo is an inconsistent leader who “does not accommodate conviction and vision expected of a statesman of his status”.





Sani said: “As to whether Nigerians will pander to the former president’s endorsement of the presidential candidate of the main opposition party is also in doubt, precisely because of his inconsistency that does not accommodate conviction and vision expected of a statesman of his status.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“Consider the former president tore his party card of PDP and wrote off both APC and PDP as unserviceable. He then formed a nonpartisan Coalition Movement which he later transmuted to a political party called ADC against his earlier ‘new year resolution’ not to be partisan.





“Former President Obasanjo said God would not forgive him if he endorsed his former VP for president, only for him to now leave his ADC and endorse Atiku.





“I believe not only Nigerians but even Atiku himself cannot bask in the glow of the endorsement by Obasanjo out of the fear that the manifest inconsistency can make him change his mind before the elections.”

Share This