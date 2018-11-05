Oba Of Benin Arrives Abuja Ahead Of Prince Charles’ Visit

Published:





The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Ewuare II, has arrived in Abuja to welcome Prince Charles to Nigeria on the invitation of the British High Commission.





Oba Ewuare was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by elated sons and daughters from Edo State.





Hon. Johnson Agbonayinma, the lawmaker representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, while speaking to reporters expressed the belief that during discussions, the Oba will talk about the issue of stolen Benin Artefacts.





He said; “The Omo N’oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare 11, is here on a visit as he has been invited by the British High Commission because Prince Charles is coming to Nigeria.





“They found our Oba worthy and Prince Charles requested that he should be invited. That he would like to have a private discussion with our monarch.





“Don’t forget that our monarch is one of the oldest monarchs in Africa and Oba Ewuare 11 is doing everything possible to bring dividends of democracy to empower the youth, the women and the men.





“So that Nigeria can be safe, is not only about security but also about our tradition and our culture among others.





“I know personally that our Oba will also discuss the issue of those artefacts that were stolen long ago. We deserve to have them back.





“I believe the Oba will do the needful by projecting the Edo Kingdom and Nigeria in general.”





CKN News reports that Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have begun African tour and Nigeria is one of the countries, they would be visiting.

