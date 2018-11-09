Nwosu, Uzodinma Missing As INEC Publishes List Of Guber Candidates

Published:





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday released the list of governorship candidates for the Imo state election.





Notably missing from the list is the name of the candidate representing the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Governor Rocha Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu and Senator Hope Uzodinma had both laid claim to the governorship ticket of the party.





The National Working Committee (NWC) had reportedly backed the candidature of Senator Uzodinma, to the annoyance of Governor Okorocha.





INEC on Friday published 67 governorship candidates and their respective running mates at its office in Owerri, the state capital.





According to report, the candidates’ names and that of their running mates displayed alongside their credentials and personal information.





Among the top names who made the INEC lists are a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party, Ike Ibe of the Independent Party and a former Senator, Ifeanyi Araraume of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.





Others are, Micheal Ikoku of the Young Democratic Party, Linus Okorie of the Young Progressives Party and Alloysius Osuji of Mass Action Joint Alliance.





Three women emerged as governorship candidates. They are, Omeogu Chidiebere of the African Action Congress, Joy Udodiri of MMN and Adaku Ibe of the Democratic Peoples Party.





A source at the INEC office told The Punch that there were court orders stopping the Commission from publishing any name as the governorship candidate of the APC in the state.

