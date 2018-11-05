NURTW Sets To Join NLC Strike

Published:

The Lagos State Branch of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has announced that they would join the planned United Labour strike over the implementation of a New Minimum wage.





CKN News had reported that the organized labour unions on Monday met with officials of the Federal Government to finalize negotiations over the new minimum wage.





The meeting held in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and was attended by officials of the government, representatives of the organized private sector and representatives of labour unions.





Speaking to NAN, Tajudeen Agbede said NURTW would join the strike if government and labour fail to resolve their differences.





He said: “We are an affiliate of the NLC, we shall obey its directives. So, we have no choice than to join the strike anytime we’re called upon to do so.”





Labour has demanded N30,000 but the Federal Government insists it can only pay N24, 000 while state governments offered to pay N22,500

