NSCDC Officer Blows Head Of Resident Open Over Argument

A Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer has reportedly killed a man identified as Taofeeq Abdulquadri after shooting him in the head in Oke-Ado community of Alimosho Local Government, Lagos.





According to reports, the yet-to-be-identified officer shot Taofeeq multiple times with the victim’s head visibly shattered and his skull blown open.





An eyewitness who narrated the incident said that the 30-years-old victim was shot after a short verbal misunderstanding.





"Taofeeq was coming from where he went to eat when this officer stopped him. He and the NSCDC official had an altercation and the next thing we saw was that the NSCDC man brought out his gun and pulled the trigger,” the eyewitness said.





Residents in the community said the NSCDC officer was recently deployed to the area to join the team as part of efforts to address the increased pipeline vandalism in the community.





They also lamented that the NSCDC had been intimidating residents in the community by shooting indiscriminately.









"It is an open secret in our community that the NSCDC, who are supposed to be guarding against vandals, are the vandals themselves. The NSCDC officials invite tankers in the middle of the night to scoop petrol. They are doing nothing here, absolutely nothing. We don’t need them here again,” a victim of NSCDC harassment said.





Taofeeq’s sister, Nifemi Basirat, revealed to Sahara Reporters that his body is currently in the custody of the Police, while the suspect has been detained by the Police.





"After my brother was killed, some police officers from Oke-Odo Police Division, which is the nearest station, came into the community and they took away his body. When we went to request his body for burial, we were told that we can’t take it yet,” she said.





When contacted, spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Chike Oti, tactically declined comment on the issue, saying he would call reporters for comments on the killing. However, he failed to call back even when sent a reminder.

