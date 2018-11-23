NSCDC Arrests Three Foreign Kidnappers In Adamawa State

Published:





The Adamawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has arrested three suspected kidnappers in Girei Local Government Area of the state.





Aliyu Ndanusa, the Commandant of the corps in the state, made this known on Thursday in Yola while briefing newsmen, NAN reports.





The Commandant said the suspects, who claimed to be Cameroonians, were arrested during a patrol in an area notorious for kidnapping activities in the border local government area.





His words: “After investigation, we are going to hand them over to the appropriate authorities,” he said.





The Commandant also said three other suspects were arrested for illegal SIM card registration in Yola.





Ndanusa said that the suspects were apprehended during a patrol organized by the corps and officials of Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).





He disclosed that no fewer than 250 illegally registered SIM cards were recovered from the suspects believed to be suppliers of the cards to criminals.





"We have profiled them and investigation is still ongoing. As soon as we finish investigation and interrogation, they will be charged to court,” Ndanusa said.





The Commandant called for more public support and cooperation with security agencies “for more results in the renewed crackdown on criminals in the state.

