Nov/Dec SSCE: NECO Announces Change In Exam Date

The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Wednesday announced that its November/December 2018 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) earlier scheduled to commence on November 15th, has been shifted to November. 19th.

This was contained in a statement released in Abuja and signed by the Acting Registrar, Mr Abubakar Gana.

“Candidates are hereby requested to download the new examination time table on the NECO website: www.mynecoexams.com and the e-mail used for the registration,” the statement read.

“Please note that this information supersedes the earlier media publication on the commencement date for the examination date,’’ the statement said.

According to the Registrar, “NECO expressed regrets over any inconveniences the change might have caused candidates.”

