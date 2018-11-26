North-East APC Governors Endorse Buhari For 2019

Published:





All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors from the North-East have thrown their weight behind the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.





The endorsed the president at the end of a two-day APC North-East zonal meeting in Bauchi on Sunday.





Governors, who attended the meeting in Bauchi, included Kashim Shettima of Borno, Bindow Jibrila of Adamawa, Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi, former governors Isa Yuguda of Bauchi and Modu Sheriff of Borno, among others.





Speaking, Shettima said that the sub-region has benefitted from the Buhari administration.





He said: “We all know the sorry state of the country, we are the net beneficiaries of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in terms of appointment, securing lives and properties and projects.





“Because the Mambilla hydropower project in Gembu Taraba alone is game changer in this part of the world.





“Therefore North-east is Buhari’s territory, believe me the sub-region will solely back him in 2019 general election.”

