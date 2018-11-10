Nnamdi Kanu To Address Biafran Supporters Today

Published:





The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will on Saturday (today) address ‘Biafrans’ through a live broadcast on radio Biafra by 6pm.





According to a statement on Friday by the IPOB leader, the broadcast is part of the activities of unmasking the real identity of President Muhammadu Buhari, who he claims is an imposter whose real name is Jibrin Aminu Al-Sudani from Sudan.





Writing via his Twitter handle @MaziNnamdiKanu on Friday, the pro-Biafra activist said Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to Buhari, executed the perfect fraud of the century in reference to the alleged imposter of President Buhari.







In order to drive home his claims, the pro-Biafra activist uploaded two pictures of the president, showing when he was sick and when he recovered, claiming that “180 million” Nigerians were deceived into believing that the President is the one in Aso Rock.





Kanu tweeted: “I will be revealing more about Jubril the Sudanese impostor in Aso Rock claiming to be the late #Buhari, tomorrow on Radio #Biafra.





“Abba Kyari executed the perfect fraud of the century. 180 million deceived! What a transformation, from a sickly old man to a vibrant young man,” Kanu tweeted.

