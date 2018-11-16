Nigeria's Entertainment Industry Practitioners Endorse Sanwo-Olu For Lagos Governor

Published:

Leading practitioners in the entertainment industry including the veterans, A-listers and the up and coming in movies, music and comedy genres have endorsed the All Progressives Congress Candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat in the coming general election as the next Governor of Lagos State.



The practitioners who include Prince Jide Kosoko during a solidarity visit to the APC candidate and his deputy at their campaign Ikoyi office promised to mobilise their fan base and the general populace to vote for Sanwo-Olu because of his capability and experience.



The creative industry professionals used their visit to present some of the challenges the sector is facing to the APC candidate, imploring him to solve for the growth of the sector that has been a major contributor to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



They identified security, access to public buildings such as hospitals, schools, airport, Police Station, Military Barracks and other permits as some of the operational issues they struggle with while shooting their movies and music videos in Lagos.



They urged Mr. Sanwo-Olu to also look at how payment of tax can be made friendlier in Lagos for them adding that the Lagos Internal Revenue Service often charges them arbitrary taxes because of their celebrity status using best of judgment.



Prince Kosoko specifically pleaded with Mr. Sanwo-Olu to appoint one of them into senior position in his government.



“We have very highly educated people among us and I want to charge you to appoint one of us into your government when you win the election by the grace of God. If we had one of us in your government he or she will represent us and our interests well. We are for you and APC in Lagos and we will support you to win this election.”



In his response, Mr. Sanwo-Olu appreciated the endorsement of the entertainment practitioners and promised to work with the industry to boost its capacity as a major contributor to the growth of the economy of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.



“I am very happy to see many of you here in flesh and blood especially our veterans like Oga Jide Kosoko and Oga Bello. Those days before the age of internet when we see you on television we look forward to meet you. You inspired us and entertained us.



“The purpose of this interaction is to know the issues that are important to you that you want government to address. We want your input so we can plan for. I appreciate your endorsement and support. It means much to me and my deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat. Let me assure you that by the grace of God when we get to office I will appoint one of you into senior position as request by Prince Kosoko and beyond appointment we will through policies and necessary structure provide enabling environment for you to thrive and do your job well.”



While speaking at the event, Dr. Hamzat also reiterated the significance of the creative economy and Lagos as the centre of entertainment in Africa.



“It is actually a stupid government that will ignore the sector as yours that is contributing to the GDP like our in-coming Governor, by the grace of God has said. We will provide the leadership that will make the industry to grow.”

