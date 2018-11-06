Nigerian Soldier In Critical Condition After Hospital Carries Out Wrong Surgery On Him

Published:





Captain Zakari Sani, a Nigerian soldier who sustained serious injury after himself and his colleagues were ambushed in Benue state few months ago, is currenly in a critical condition and in dire need of medical attention abroad.





Twitter user @angry_ustaaz who brought his plight online, said Zakari was the only surviving soldier after the ambush. He sustained serious injuries and he was taken to a hospital where a wrong operation was carried out on him.





The twitter user is calling on the Nigerian Army to fly him out for proper treatement as he is not making any progress with his health. Read his tweets below

