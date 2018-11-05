Nigerian Footballer Dies During Match In Turkey

Published:





Nigerian striker Ekundayo Ebenezer Mawoyeka has reportedly died of heart attack during a match between his club, Sarayköyspor, and Yeşilköyspor, on Sunday in Turkey.





According to Euronews, Mawoyeka slumped in the 35th minute of play at the Servergazi Stadium.





It was learned that Mawoyeka died while he was being taken to a hospital in an ambulance.





First responders said that the Nigerian died of heart attack.





His death led to the postponement of the match.





Denizli Amateur Sports Clubs Federation President, Feyyaz Ceşen, in a statement, said Mawoyeka’s death was a sad event.

