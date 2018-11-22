Nigerian Born Everton Star, Ademola Lookman Snubs Nigeria, Pledges Future To England

Published:





Everton youngster, Ademola Lookman, who was born in England to parents from Nigeria, has snubbed his home country to play for the English side.





The young footballer reportedly pledged his future to England after holding face-to-face talks with Under-21 head coach Aidy Boothroyd over stories linking him to Nigeria.





This comes weeks after Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr who is preparing his squad for next summer's Africa Cup of Nations said he 'wanted to change his mind so he can play for us as he will add something to our team'.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





England Under-21 head coach Aidy Boothroyd confirmed on Tuesday evening the youngster who was part of the Under-20 squad that won the World Cup in 2017 has pledged his future to his birth country.





"Every time I see him I have a little joke with him about it,' said Boothroyd. 'I say: "Why would you want to leave us?"





'But he's very focused on England – that's what he tells me. He says he wants to play international football for England.'





Speaking Lookman's difficult year after moving to Germany to join RB Leipzig on loan before returning back Everton, Aidy said:





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





'He's had a tough time of it, but he's been better recently,' said Boothroyd. 'He got himself into a state over summer when he didn't know where he would be playing or if he would be moving or not. Now he has just got his head around the fact that wherever it is he is playing, he has to play well.





'He has told himself "I just have to focus on me" which is right. When you look at Dominic Solanke, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tammy Abraham, Reiss Nelson, Ryan Sessegnon and Ademola, we have some real attacking talent.'

Share This