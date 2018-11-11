Nigerian Army Redeploys 103 Top Military Officers

Published:

The Nigerian Army last night announced that it has redeployed some top commanders of Operation Lafiya Dole and Operation Delta Safe.



The Army through its Director of Public Relations, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu, said officers who have overstayed in the theatre have been moved as well.



A statement by Brig Gen Chukwu noted that about 103 top officers including captains and majors were affected.



Also senior officers of the ranks of Major-Generals, Brigadiers and Colonels were affected by the redeployment.



The statement reads : “The Nigerian Army has redeployed some of its officers from Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Operation DELTA SAFE, as well as over stayed officers from the THEATRE as part of routine posting. Also, a Deputy Vice Chancellor is appointed for the newly established Nigerian Army University, Biu (NAUB).



“The posting that affected 103 officers including Majors and Captains is aimed at injecting new hands to further actualize the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai which is, “To have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.”



“It will be recalled that before this redeployment, the Chief of Army Staff had this week sent goodwill message to the troops congratulating them for their bravery, alertness and doggedness in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs).



“Those affected in the redeployment include; The Commander Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE Major-General Abba Dikko who moves to the Department of Civil Military Affairs as the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Major-General Jamil Sarham to remain in Headquarters 6 Division as the General Officer Commanding/Land Component Commander, Major-General Nuhu Angbazo now moves to Headquarters 3 Division as the General Officer Commanding while Major-General Benson Akinroluyo redeployed from Headquarters 3 Division to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE as Commander.

