Nigerian Army Begins Operation Crocodile Smile (III) In Bayelsa State

Published:





Nigerian Army has begun operation “Crocodile Smile III” in Bayelsa, an initiative aimed at maintaining peace in the restive Delta State communities of Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh.





The General Officer Commanding (6) division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Jamil Sarham, and his troops visited the communities and advised them on reasons to embrace peace and shun violence.





According to the force, the Operation Crocodile Smile (III) seeks to build a strong relationship between the military and residents, while protecting oil facilities.







To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813



Addressing the visited community chiefs and the traditional ruler, the GOC said, “We solicit your understanding, support and cooperation throughout the period of the exercise and we urge you to always use dialogue to resolve your differences.





“We are here to conduct operation crocodile smile three 2018’’ in your domain, soldiers are servants of the people, we are agents of peace, we engender development.”





The team as well proceeded to the IDP camp in Ogbe-Ijaw where they donated food items and other relief materials to the flood victims.

Share This