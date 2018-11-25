Niger Delta University Student Killed By Trigger Happy Police Officer

Published:





Police men in Akenfa police station in Bayelsa state have been accused of killing Tariela Nikade, a 300-level Petroleum Engineering student of the Niger Delta University.





According to reports, Tariela had gone to watch a football match with his friends last night November 23rd, when policemen from the station, stormed the viewing center at Tinacious street in Yenagoa, the state capital. For fear of being arrested, Tariela immediately took to his heels and as he was running, one of the policemen opened fire killing him immediately.





His brother, Nikade Anderson, who shared graphic photos online, has called for investigation into the matter and for the erring police officers to be brought to book.





Meanwhile there are reports that the mother of the deceased tried committing suicide last night. A Facebook user said she took sniper last night but was quickly rescued and is currently responding to treatment.

