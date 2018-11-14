New Minimum Wage: Governors Call For Emergency Meeting In Abuja

Published:





The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has called for an emergency meeting to discuss the issue of the new minimum wage.





It was gathered that the meeting will take place in Abuja on Wednesday (tonight).





The governors had earlier said they are not against the review of minimum wage but lack the capacity to pay for it.





The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) is demanding N30,000 as minimum wage but the governors proposed N20,000 while the federal government said it could afford N24,000.





It is expected that the meeting, which will be presided over by the chairman of the forum, Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, will take a definite stand on the amount the governors will be able to pay as minimum wage to avert a strike by the organised labour.

