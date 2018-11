Published:





The National Drug law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered an illegal methamphetamine laboratory in Orlu, Imo state.





According to a report by TVC, 77kg of Crystal Meth and different equipment were also recovered from the Laboratory.





The report also noted that this is the 15th Meth lab that has been uncovered in Nigeria between 2011 and 2018. The owner has been arrested and is currently in the agency’s custody

