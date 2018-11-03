Nationwide Strike: FAAN Declares Support NLC, Vows To Shutdown Nigerian Airlines

Published:





Anyone who has plans of travelling around and out of the country might be unable to do so come Tuesday, November 6th as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has declared its intention to join in the nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress over FG's refusal to meet its minimum wage demand.





Talks on a new wage have reached deadlock after state governors said they couldn't guarantee the payment of N30,000 wage to workers. A court had ruled on Friday that the strike be cancelled, as it would jeopardize citizens' livelihood. But the NLC insists it is well within the ambit of the law to embark on the strike.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





FAAN said in a statement it was standing with the labour union, and will shut down operations in compliance with the nationwide strike.





"All airlines operating in/out of Nigeria Airports shall be affected by this industrial action. We appeal to your good sense of understanding in this regard," the organisation said in a bulletin to its workers.

Share This