N5.8bn Approval: Osinbajo Still Has Questions To Answer, Reps Insists

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo needs to answer questions concerning the approval of N5.8 billion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).





This is according to the House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness.





The Committee had in its report alleged that N5,865,671,939.26 was approved and released in June 2017 through a memo raised from the Office of the Acting President, directing the Minister of Finance and the Accountant-General of the Federation to so act.





And the committee concluded that the payment made was unlawful.





But the vice president, through his media aide, Laolu Akande, on Friday countered the report, saying it was ‘false and misleading.’





He said the period in question was a time when Internally Displaced Persons and their host communities faced severe food shortages throughout the North East.





But Chairman of the committee Ali Isa told newsmen on Tuesday after plenary that Osinbajo still had a case to answer because he is Chairman of the governing council of NEMA.





The committee had recommended the sack of the Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, for alleged mismanagement of N33 billion fund.





It indicted all the officials involved in the release of N5.8 billion naira for the emergency intervention of food security in the North East.





The committee had urged relevant government agencies to take steps to recover the money.

