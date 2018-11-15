N30,000 Minimum Wage Will Render Us Bankrupt ..Governors

Published:





The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) says there is no way state governors can afford to pay N30,000 as workers’ minimum wage.





Making this known after an emergency meeting in Abuja on Wednesday night, the NGF said states would go bankrupt if they paid workers the proposed minimum wage.







The governors, to this end, are to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to find a way out.





A tripartite committee comprising government officials, representatives of the organised labour and those of the organised private sector had recommended N30,000 as national minimum wage but the governors proposed N20,000 while the federal government said it could only afford N24,000.

