N211m Worth Of Gold Bars Intercepted At Lagos Airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its operatives on Tuesday intercepted gold worth about N211 million at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.





It was learned that the gold was being illegally transported through the airport to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.





Spokesman for the anti-graft agency, Tony Orilade, said that a suspect had been detained.





“following intelligence reports, the operatives on Nov. 9, 2018 uncovered the gold weighing about 35kg just at the point of departure of a suspect currently in the EFCC’s custody,” Orilade said in a statement.





He said that investigations were currently ongoing to unravel the accomplice behind the illegal movement of the item.





“Meanwhile, the suspect is cooperating with operatives,” he added.





“It will be recalled that the EFCC also in March 2017, intercepted bags containing a total of N49 million cash being illegally transported out of the country through the Kaduna International Airport.”

